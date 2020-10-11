Dee B. Duewel
Ontario - Dee B. Duewel, 87, of Ontario, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born February 22, 1933 in Greenup County, Kentucky to the late William and Gladys (Hamm) Duewel.
Dee was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Crestline and was previously a trustee at Wyandotte Freewill Baptist Church. He retired from General Motors after 33 years. He liked auctions and working on lawn mowers. Dee enjoyed listening to gospel music and the times he traveled with the Spencer family gospel singers.
Dee is survived by his loving, caring, and compassionate wife of 35 years who was always by his side, Velma Duewel; children, Charlene (Dave) Arnold, Freda (Greg) Barnes, Jerry (Beth) Duewel, Brian (Paula) Creps, and April Duewel-Wilson; grandchildren, Amanda, Desiree and Kelly Barnes, Brittany (John) Caroccio, Joshua (Amber) Duewel, Brooklyn Duewel and Abel Duewel; great-grandson, Branson Luke Duewel; sisters, Delphia Fisher and Darlene Hemmings; sister-in-law, Joyce Riddlebaugh; several nieces and nephews; very special friend, Howard (Barb) Woodside; and their beloved Pastor, Chris Spencer.
In addition to his parents, Dee is preceded in death by his loving, first wife and mother of his three children, Audrey Duewel; and sister, Dovie Groves.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the MedCentral hospice team, especially Nancy and Jake, and Dee's neighbor, Mrs. JoAnn Plaster, for all the love and care shown.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 919 W. Thrush Ave, Crestline, OH 44827. A service will follow thereafter beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Cemetery in Quincy, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church building fund. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com