Mansfield - Del Russell, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home at Walton Lake on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters.
Del was an avid runner and loved his classic cars. He was proud of the fact that he began his love of running at the age of 40. Del completed a total of 24 marathons including 4 Boston Marathons. Besides Boston, his favorites were the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. and Columbus Marathon. He was a member of the Runner's Club and helped start the local Turkey Trot from the YMCA. He ran over 56,000 miles in his lifetime.
Out of his vast collection of cars, at the age of 81, he found his dream car, a chopped top, purple 1950 custom George Barris Mercury. He was involved in the car business from an early age and was a founding member of the Gent's Car Club. Del spent his life in the Lucas/Mansfield area. He graduated from Lucas High School and served his country proudly in the United States Army.
Most of all, Del was devoted to and loved his wife, Bonita, whom he met at the early age of six. The life decisions he made were always in consideration of his wife and family and they had an amazing bond between them. His family will remember him for his keen advice on any topic, as he was one of the most intelligent, caring people in their lives. He had a mind for historical events, and was always up on the latest world issues. His life was one of care, compassion and love for his family.
Del is survived by his wife, Bonita Russell; three daughters, Renee M. Schambre (Jack Henson), Lori Cope (Harold) and Wendy Thrall; loving grandchildren, Jason Russell (Kyla), Nichole Minnich, Brandon Thrall, Reagan Schambre, Nicholas Cope and Vincent Cope; two great-grandsons, Knox and Jameson Russell; two sisters, Marciene Hurlburt (Paul) and Anita Scopel (Phil); a sister-in-law, Gail Miller; a niece; three nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Dorothy (Eamigh) Russell.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
