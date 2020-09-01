Delbert D. Wright
Shelby - Delbert D. Wright, age 73, died Sunday August 30, 2020 at his residence in Shelby. Born December 21, 1946 in Shelby he had been a resident of Shelby the majority of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. Delbert had been employed with Miami Systems retiring in 2002 after thirty five years of service.
Long distance running was Delbert's passion and he received hundreds of medals, trophies and awards from his running competitions. He also strived to stay physically fit by weight lifting, boxing, bicycling and dancing.
He is survived by one brother Carl Karney of Mansfield; two aunts Ann Hunter and Ruby Alfrey of Shelby and uncle Lowell Jarell of Shelby, nieces, nephews and special friends, Marci Blankenship of Bucyrus, Gene Arnold and Dave Johnson of Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his mother Essie Hicks, his grandmother Vesta Jarrell; aunt Pearline Jarrel.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday September 3, 2020 in Oakland Cemetery. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will provide military honors. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
