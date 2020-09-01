1/1
Delbert D. Wright
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert D. Wright

Shelby - Delbert D. Wright, age 73, died Sunday August 30, 2020 at his residence in Shelby. Born December 21, 1946 in Shelby he had been a resident of Shelby the majority of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. Delbert had been employed with Miami Systems retiring in 2002 after thirty five years of service.

Long distance running was Delbert's passion and he received hundreds of medals, trophies and awards from his running competitions. He also strived to stay physically fit by weight lifting, boxing, bicycling and dancing.

He is survived by one brother Carl Karney of Mansfield; two aunts Ann Hunter and Ruby Alfrey of Shelby and uncle Lowell Jarell of Shelby, nieces, nephews and special friends, Marci Blankenship of Bucyrus, Gene Arnold and Dave Johnson of Shelby.

He was preceded in death by his mother Essie Hicks, his grandmother Vesta Jarrell; aunt Pearline Jarrel.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday September 3, 2020 in Oakland Cemetery. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will provide military honors. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barkdull Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved