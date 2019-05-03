Services
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 281-2566
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
Delbert Howard Gribben


1926 - 2019
Delbert Howard Gribben Obituary
Delbert Howard Gribben

Ashland - Delbert Howard Gribben, 92, of rural Ashland, passed away Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019 at University Hospital Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland.

He was born in Ashland, Ohio on November 15, 1926 to the late William Jennings Bryon and Treva (Plank) Gribben and had been a resident of Ashland County all his life.

He was a veteran of the United states Navy serving during World War II.

He worked for Faultless Rubber Company/Abbot Labs, as a supervisor, for 35 years retiring in 1982, all while operating his own farm in Orange Township.

He was a member of the McElroy Road Church of Christ in Mansfield and the adult Sunday School Class at the church. He was also a member of the Harry Higgins Post #88 of the American Legion in Ashland, the Ashland Yesteryear Machinery Club, a past president of the Mapleton Boosters Club, and had served as an Orange Township Trustee for eight years.

Delbert enjoyed working on machinery, operating his own farm and attending the sporting events of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On September 21, 1947, in Greenup, Kentucky, he was married to Portia Elaine Arnold, and the couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in 2018.

He is survived by his wife Portia Gribben of Ashland; Children, James (Pam) Gribben of Ashland; Sheila Gribben of Ashland; William (Ellen) Gribben of Jeromesville; Sharon (Tim) Myers of Ashland; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his son-in-law, Jonathan Ekey of Ashland; two sisters, Loretha Kline of Polk; Mary Lou (Larry) Rogers of Ashland; a brother, Richard (Donna) Gribben of Ashland; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Gribben of Ashland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Shirley Ann Ekey, a brother Gerald Gribben and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kline.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Dean Jackson, minister officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Ashland County Memorial Park. Friends may call on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the McElroy Road Church of Christ, 297 N. McElroy Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Published in the News Journal on May 3, 2019
