Delores A. "Dee" ShortsMansfield - Delores A "Dee" Shorts, age 75, of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 in OSU Medical Center.She was born January 17, 1945 in Richland County, to John and Martha (McCrory) Vanderbilt, graduated from Lexington High School in 1963 and attended business college.She worked many years from her own business, the Pooch Parlor, where she served many pet lovers for 45 years. Dee was also an animal lover and had two beloved pups.Dee was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz and Mt. Vernon Moose.She was also a talented dancer, meeting her soul mate, Russell Shorts at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. With her partner in life and on the dance floor, together they enjoyed Ballroom, Square, Round and Country and Western dance. She shined most when sharing her talent as an instructor, performing at local fairs, and even competing in dance competitions. Dee and Russell made many friends as leaders of the Fun Country Dance Club.Beloved mother, wife and best friend, she will be missed by her devoted husband Russell Lee Shorts of Mansfield, son Jeff Maier and daughter and son-in-law Christine and Greg McMahill all of California; grandson Corey Shearer of Mansfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Wanda (David) Snoddy, Ann (Richard) Markley, Helen (Dana) Finley, Ralph E. Shorts and Barbara Shorts.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Wayne Shorts.A graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 am in Lexington Cemetery.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Richland County Humane Society.The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com