Delores Irene Gurney Kimes
Lexington - Delores Irene Gurney Kimes was welcomed into her Lord's eternal kingdom on August 17, 2020. Born Sept. 20, 1932 Crestline, Ohio to Dale and Cleda Irene (Brown) Gurney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kimes; mother, father, step mother Pauline (DeVito) Gurney; brothers: Dale (died in infancy), Carl (Ruby) and John Gurney; brother-in-law Larry Holden, son-in-law Dave Foster and nephew Phillip Lindsey. She is survived by sister and best friend, Martha Holden, brother Wayne (Karen) Gurney; sister-in-law Jill Gurney, children: Brad (Brenda) Kimes, Karen Crawford, Paula Foster, Ken (Vicki) Kimes; grandchildren: Patrick & Andy Foster (Lauren Tuttle), Katie (Ryan) McQuillen, Jordan (Alex) Frey, Matthew (Katie) Kimes, Melissa Kimes (John Velez), Shay (Tré) Cross, Tess Partin, Vince (Lisa) Richardson, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A 1950 graduate of Shelby HS, Delores married Paul in 1951. In 1959, the couple moved their young family to Ruby Ave. in Mansfield. They lived in Madison Twp. on Keller Drive from 1975 until Paul's death in 2008, after which she enjoyed life in her Lexington condo. Retired from United Telephone/Sprint in 1990, over the course of her long career she was employed at Shelby Mutual, Shelby Air Force Depot and Westinghouse, serving in various positions including management and executive secretary.
Delores remained a dedicated servant of the Lord through many church ministries, first at Diamond Hills Baptist, then at Eagles Mount (formerly Shout of the King) in Lexington where she kept the church building spotless and flowerbeds perfectly manicured until age 86. An affinity for "facts and figures," her mind remained sharp as she oversaw church finances until her death. Delores' incredible memory never faded as she flawlessly remembered birthdates, never failing to send a card, which always arrived on time!
Referred to as "Mrs. Clean" by Paul, those who knew her would agree that if there's any truth to the saying, "cleanliness is next to godliness" then few were closer to God than Delores! She had no time or patience for "sitting around" when there was work to be done and always maintained her high standards of excellence. Born in the depths of the depression, Delores worked diligently to overcome the many obstacles she faced, helping to build a secure and satisfying life for herself and her family.
Her no-nonsense moral code often left her frustrated by the changing world around her. Yet as exasperated as she might become, her kindness and compassion always won out. An exemplary daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, church member, employee, neighbor and friend, God's eternal kingdom is surely enhanced by her entrance, even as this "side" is diminished by her absence. Hopefully God is prepared for the new standard of cleanliness His diligent daughter will expect in her eternal home! Delores Kimes could well be described as the quintessential "Mom." Her "D. Kimes" brownies were legendary among those who enjoyed them over the years. She will be deeply missed and mourned by all blessed with the amazing gift of knowing and loving her.
A private family viewing, followed by a graveside service at Mansfield Memorial Park, is arranged with the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Her family will hold a public Celebration of Life on Sat. Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. at Eagles Mount Church, 60 Delaware St. (US Rt. 42) Lexington, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kimes family, share a message of support with them - and watch Delores' tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com