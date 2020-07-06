Delores J. (Shrader) Klupp
Mansfield - Delores J. (Shrader) Klupp, 74, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Delores was born on September 19, 1945, in Mansfield, to Keneth and Alice (Parcell) Shrader. She was a member of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Delores loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed going to church and church activities, playing bingo, shopping, working with her flowers in her garden, and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes.
She is survived by her sons, Donald (Amy) Klupp of Mansfield, David Klupp of Mt. Vernon, and Ronnie Stone of Mansfield; grandchildren, DJ (Samantha) Klupp, Nicholas (Jessica) Klupp, and Dakota Klupp; great-grandchildren, Owen Klupp, Carson Klupp, and Landyn Hockenberry; siblings, Brenda (Jerry) Cooper of Columbus and Dick (Carol) Shrader of Mansfield; her beloved canine, "Bogie"; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Klupp; and siblings, Janice Carsey, Marjorie Adams, Dale Shrader, Dwayne Shrader, and Sandra Dingus.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. the funeral home with Pastor Earl Tackett officiating. Burial will be at Mt Zion Four Corners Church Cemetery, Butler.
