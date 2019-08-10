|
|
Delores Mae Hill
Mansfield - Delores Mae (Stammler) Hill passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 after a brief bout with cancer. Delores was the loving wife of Michael Hill for over 40 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Kristi Lynn and Kimberly Ann. She had three beautiful granddaughters who were the loves of her life - Mallory Ann, Molly Marie and Kora Mae. They brought so much joy to her even through the most difficult of times.
Delores had a love for all children and they loved her in return. She touched many lives in a very special way.
She had a deep relationship with God and Jesus Christ for over fifty years and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Faith of Lexington.
Delores is survived by her husband, Michael Hill; her daughters, Kristi (Gabe) Stoller and Kimberly (Geoff) Gilbert; her grandchildren that she adored, Mallory Ann and Molly Marie Gilbert and Kora Mae Stoller; a brother, Walter (Herta) Stammler; a sister, Marlene (John) McFadden, a brother-in-law, Bryce (Sieda) Hill and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Julie Stammler; and a brother, Roger Stammler.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm. An additional hour of calling will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at the funeral home. Services will follow at 10:00 am. Delores will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019