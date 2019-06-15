|
Demetrius L. Walton
Mansfield - Demetrius L. Walton, 47, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born October 14, 1971, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Jesse Tufts and Anita (Petty) Walton.
Demetrius was a hard worker and was employed at Jay Plastics. He was a fan of the Buckeyes and Browns through thick and thin. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two children, D'Zaiyah Walton and D'Zhanie Walton; father, Jesse (Phyllis) Tufts; two sisters, Tina Walton and Twyla (Chris) Walton; five brothers, Stephon (Patricia) Walton, Quinn Walton, Trent Walton, Mark (Keitha) Tufts and Keith (Kim) Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Walton and son, Demetrius Walton Jr.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Associate Elder Ronald Jester Sr. and Elder Tyree Shine will conduct the service.
The family will receive visitors at the home of his father, Jesse Tufts, 237 Parkway Drive, Mansfield, Ohio.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 15, 2019