Dennis Elwood Caldwell Sr.
1935 - 2020
Dennis Elwood Caldwell, Sr.

Mansfield - Dennis Elwood Caldwell, Sr., age 85. Sunrise May 20, 1935 in Stanton, TN and Sunset October 1, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield, OH. Dennis was the owner of Caldwell Demolition Service, a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and a Lifetime Member of NAACP. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Catherine Caldwell; daughter, Elder Elizabeth Caldwell West; granddaughter, Candice Nicole Williams, great-granddaughter Jessalyn Crawford and siblings, Eva Shannon, Thelma Allen, Dorothy Mae Nel Parker, Lorraine Smith, Lucy Bernice Taylor, Ethel Lee McGee, JT. Caldwell, Hixie Hobbs, Calvin Coolidge Caldwell and Mamie Del Hoke. Left to cherish his memory, Loving wife of 66 years Evelyn Caldwell; sons Dennis E. (Rena) Caldwell and Curtis Lee (Jackie) Caldwell; daughters, Barbara Ann (Willie) Jeffries, Theresa K. (Ben Jr.) Williams and Debora Sue Caldwell; brothers, Kermit (Dorothy) Caldwell, Curtis (Deborah) Caldwell, Eugene Caldwell, and William (Darcel) Caldwell; sisters, Sally Jane Sylvester and Elsie Marie Person; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Public Visitation 9:00 AM and Private Family Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave. Interment at Mansfield Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To stream the service, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CALDWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com




Published in News Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Oasis of Love
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Oasis of Love
