Dennis Fox
1951 - 2020
Dennis Fox

Mansfield - Dennis Fox, 69, of Mansfield, joined our Lord in Heaven on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born April 10, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Paul Fox and Martha (Wood) Larned.

He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and was employed at Empire Detroit/AK Steel Mill for over 30 years in the maintenance department. He was a loving, caring man who never wanted to impose on anyone and was a gentleman in every sense of the word. While Dennis could have a bit of stubbornness in him, he would do anything he could to help another.

Dennis loved being with his family, just enjoying each other's company. Being outdoors, whether with a metal detector in hand or panning for gold, Dennis was in his element. In his free time, he could be found reading and selling books. He also loved to collect coins and was a self-proclaimed expert at grading them.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Hicks Fox; two children, Dennis (Melinda) Fox II, and Michelle Bosiokovic; three grandchildren, Loren (Jason) Case, Brianna Fox and Jackson Bosiokovic; a brother, David (Jana) Fox; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Fox; brother, Michael Fox; grandparents, Forrest and Myrtle Danford who raised him; and his step mother, Viola Fox.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Brian Phillips officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
SEP
25
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
