Dennis Lee Estill
Clemmons - Dennis Lee Estill, 74, passed away Tuesday, May 28 after suffering a heart attack on the golf course near his home in Clemmons, NC.
Graduate of Mansfield Senior High school in 1962. Served in the Army in Korea where he received the purple heart.
He retired after a career in the grocery industry.
Born December 10, 1944 in Altus, Oklahoma to Jacqueline and Lawrence Estill. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Melinda Holbrook; and brother, Dale Estill.
Survived by longtime companion, Vivian Binkley; sons: Scott Estill (Corby), Michael Estill (Kim), Larry Estill, and Steven Estill; sister, Sandra Ferris and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was an avid golfer who never met a stranger!
Graveside service will be held Friday, June 7 at 11:00 at Mansfield Memorial Park with a reception to follow at Hawkins Corner Event Center.
Published in the News Journal on June 1, 2019