Dennis Michael Bush, Age 77, passed away on February 27, 2020, at Sunrise Care Center, Chandler, AZ.
Denny was born in Mansfield, Ohio, September 6, 1942, to Ted and Katie Bush.
He graduated from St. Peters High School in 1960. After receiving all Ohio status in baseball and basketball he was granted a scholarship at Bowling Green University. After two years he quit both and joined a fraternity and became kitchen steward for room and board and did Summer jobs for tuition and spending money. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1964. He put his degree to use and became a Biology, PE, Driver's Ed teacher and baseball and basketball coach for three years in Attica Ohio. He and his team mates in high school, college and as Coach broke many records and earned titles some of which are still in place today. He loved going back to Ohio every year to his hometown and spoke of these days often.
Denny married Joan Knickerbocker in 1963. They had two daughters and decided to move to Arizona where they would have a son. Denny started his career in the insurance business working for North America (INA), a few other companies, and to Transamerica, He moved up the corporate ladder quite quickly achieving Regional VP status. In 1980, he was transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah. Denny and Joan parted ways and he moved back to AZ in 1983. He continued his success in the business and would meet his wife, Marlene Brassell. They were married in 1993, and lived happily until her passing in 2017.
Denny never met a stranger and never forgot a name. He was very athletic and played on several basketball and softball leagues for years. He was a statistician for the Phoenix Suns allowing him to attend the games and meet the pro players. He loved to travel and play golf. He never missed a game of any sport on television and could answer just about any sports trivia question. He loved to sing all his 50's music on his beloved juke box. Denny was a great husband, father, brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ted and Katie Bush, his wife, Marlene. He is survived by his sisters, Dody (Jay) Spencer, Diane Johnson, brother David (Sharla) Bush, daughters Jodi (Brandon) Byce, Jil Lee, son Brent (Christy) Bush, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.
He will be put to rest at Green Acres Cemetery, Scottsdale, AZ, alongside his wife, parents and niece, Shelby Spencer.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor for friends and family, March 21, 2020, 3:30 pm, at the Ahwatukee Golf Course 12432 South 48th Street, Phoenix, 85044.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020