Dennis Sean Crotty
Mansfield - Dennis Sean Crotty, 71, of Mansfield, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. He was born May 2, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Thomas Carroll and Mary Louise (Walsh) Crotty.
He graduated from Mansfield Malabar High School with the Class of 1968. Dennis retired from General Motors after many years of service, most recently as a tow motor operator. He was an avid train enthusiast and enjoyed researching the history of various types of trains. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, sharing a meal. Holidays were one of his most favorite times. Dennis looked forward to the company of his great-grandchildren. Being born in Ohio, he naturally was a Buckeye and cheered for the football team every season-especially when they played that team up north.
He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Crotty and Pamela Crotty White; four grandchildren, Sonni A. Taylor II, Carlene E. Jackson, Dalana J. Nabors and Ahmad A. Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Molly (Jim) Willeke; a niece, Jennifer (Jason) Illiott; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Crotty Jr.; and a sister, Karen Bloom.
A private family service will be observed. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com