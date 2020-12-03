Dennis TheakerPowell - Dennis Theaker, 74, a retired electrician formerly of Mansfield died December 1, 2020 as a result of a brief illness in Columbus, Ohio. Dennis loved traveling with his family on Holden Beach, N.C. He enjoyed cards, especially Euchre Club as well as tending to his beautiful flowers and plants at their villa in Powell.A graveside service will be at Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Ashland, Ohio. Date pending. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions in his memory to St. John's United Church of Christ, 68 Park Ave East, Mansfield, Oh 44902 or Malabar Farm Foundation, 4050 Broomfield Rd, Lucas, Ohio 44843.And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7.