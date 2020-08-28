Dewey Everett Marks Sr.
Galion - Dewey Everett Marks Sr., 89, of Galion passed away on August 26, 2020, at Galion Pointe after a long illness.
Dewey was born in West Jackson, Ohio on October 5, 1930, to the late John and Florence (Chaney) Marks. He married Carolyn R. Wells in 1946 and she preceded him in death in 1993. Dewey then married Regina Rutledge and she preceded him in death in 2017.
Dewey worked as a sheet metal worker for Galion Dresser Manufacturing for over 20 years. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. In his free time he loved to fish with his first wife Carolyn, camp and the great outdoors. He also has a love for his dogs.
Dewey is survived by his son, Dewey (Nora) Marks Jr. of Galion; his daughters, Diane Remington of Phoenix, Arizona and Bonnie (Clayton) Damron of Phoenix, Arizona; his son-in-law Dale Hanshaw of Galion; and his brother, Charles Hildreth; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wives, Dewey was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Hanshaw; his brother, Lee Allen Hildreth; his sister, Florabelle Berry; and granddaughter, Tammy Hanshaw.
