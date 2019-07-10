Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Slusher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Eola Slusher


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Eola Slusher

Ontario - Diana Eola Slusher, 66, of Ontario, passed away at Avita Ontario Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Diana was born on February 4, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Richard and Marilyn (Corn) Miller.

Diana retired from Geauga Plastics. A generous, kind, and most caring woman who found great joy in doing things for other people. She used her talents of crocheting and knitting to make blankets for newborn babies at the hospital, and was always making "scrubbies" for everyone. Diana found her challenge with the puzzles in the newspaper that she did daily. She was very artistic, and could be found drawing and doing calligraphy. Diana's baking talents, especially her amazing pumpkin rolls, will be sadly missed as everyone looked forward to her tasty goodies.

Surviving are Diana's children, Brian (Jennifer) Slusher of North Carolina, Jeff (Denica) Slusher of Mansfield, and Matthew Slusher of Ontario; six grandchildren, Zachary Slusher, Jordan (Brooke) Slusher, Meileisha Windham, Ikea Windham, Tashi Windham, and Kathryn Slusher; seven great-grandchildren, Hayden Slusher, Jaxon Slusher, Zayvion Mallory, Kladane Daniels, Jada Jones, Jordyn Reed, and Jahna Price; her sister, Cindy Miller of Mansfield; her brothers, Randy and Mark Miller both of Mansfield; an aunt, Donna Corn; a niece, Laura Lester; and her nephews, Chris, Scott, Tim and Sean Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Miller; and two brothers, Mike and Richard Miller.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Dave Davenport will officiate the funeral service on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Diana to the or American Kidney Foundation.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now