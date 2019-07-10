|
Diana Eola Slusher
Ontario - Diana Eola Slusher, 66, of Ontario, passed away at Avita Ontario Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Diana was born on February 4, 1953 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Richard and Marilyn (Corn) Miller.
Diana retired from Geauga Plastics. A generous, kind, and most caring woman who found great joy in doing things for other people. She used her talents of crocheting and knitting to make blankets for newborn babies at the hospital, and was always making "scrubbies" for everyone. Diana found her challenge with the puzzles in the newspaper that she did daily. She was very artistic, and could be found drawing and doing calligraphy. Diana's baking talents, especially her amazing pumpkin rolls, will be sadly missed as everyone looked forward to her tasty goodies.
Surviving are Diana's children, Brian (Jennifer) Slusher of North Carolina, Jeff (Denica) Slusher of Mansfield, and Matthew Slusher of Ontario; six grandchildren, Zachary Slusher, Jordan (Brooke) Slusher, Meileisha Windham, Ikea Windham, Tashi Windham, and Kathryn Slusher; seven great-grandchildren, Hayden Slusher, Jaxon Slusher, Zayvion Mallory, Kladane Daniels, Jada Jones, Jordyn Reed, and Jahna Price; her sister, Cindy Miller of Mansfield; her brothers, Randy and Mark Miller both of Mansfield; an aunt, Donna Corn; a niece, Laura Lester; and her nephews, Chris, Scott, Tim and Sean Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Miller; and two brothers, Mike and Richard Miller.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Dave Davenport will officiate the funeral service on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Diana to the or American Kidney Foundation.
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019