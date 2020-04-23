|
Diana J. Ford
Diana J. Ford, age 74, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on April 20, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family and cherished friends. Those not able to be by her side held her in their hearts with all the love she deserved. Diana was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, David Ford in 2015; son, Alex Riggleman, in 2017; parents, Ila Faye and Charles Weirck; and brother, Richard. Diana is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Les) Hughes and Angela (John) Clingan; step-daughters, Laura (Gerald) Brindley and Krissy Shaw; grandchildren, Devon (Todd Iles) Braden, Sami and Kenzie Hughes, John, Kayleigh and Zach Clingan, Adam and David Brindley, James Shaw, Dallas Such, and Kelly (Vince) Kieffer, and 7 great grandchildren; and sisters, Pat (Brad) Simpson, Cheryl (Bob) Stitts, Miriam (Bud) Dilgard. Born April 6, 1946 in Millersburg, Oh and raised in Loudonville/Perrysville, Oh, Diana graduated from Loudonville HS in 1964 and moved to Mansfield where she attended the Ohio State University branch and the Mansfield Business College. Diana married Gary Riggleman who gave her 3 beautiful children. After her divorce, Diana, whose dream was to act on Broadway, became an active member in the Mansfield playhouse for several years prior to moving to the Columbus, Oh area in 1980. In 1982 she married David Ford. While married to David, she acted and directed many plays with the Groveport Town Hall Players, spent time gardening, was an endless coffee drinker and loved her OSU Buckeyes. Her love for her children and her grandchildren had no boundaries, and her overly gripped hugs and smashing kisses on the cheek will never be replaced by anyone who ever knew her. Diana will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Services will be private for the family. To honor Diana's memory, please consider a donation to Ohio Health Hospice, the or the s Project, as these organizations were close to her heart. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020