Diana L. Coleman
Shelby - Diana L. Coleman, age 68, resident of Shelby died Tuesday February 19, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born November 26, 1950 in Mingo County, WV. to James B. and Dollie J. (Brown) Coleman she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1969 graduate of Shelby High School she also graduated from Mansfield Business College and had attended Ashland University and the Ohio State University. Diana was employed with General Motors in skilled trades retiring after 30 years of service.
She was a member of the Mansfield Art Center and was a member of the Photo Club at General Motors.
She enjoyed reading but her main passion was photography. Diana's diverse collection of photo's touched the lives of the many who saw them.
Surviving are her mother Dollie J. Coleman of Shelby; two brothers James T. (Shawn) Coleman of Ontario, Rick (Becky) Coleman of Crestline; two sisters Sue (Harold) Fritz of Crestline and Rhonda Coleman of Shelby; nieces and nephews Tania Allen, Dallas, Kenny and Harry Fritz,Ty, Rashera and Larissa Coleman; great nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
Per Diana's wishes funeral services were private. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019