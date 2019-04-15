|
|
Diana S. Kling
Mansfield - Diana S. Kling, 46, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Diana was born on January 5, 1973 to Sandra Gossett and John Renchen. She was raised most of her life by her mother and step-father, Scott Gossett.
Diana was a graduate of Ontario High School with a varsity letter in softball and volleyball, and received her associates degree in human services at North Central Technical College. She loved her children, Justenne and Jayna. She loved the Beatles and was an avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines. She lost the love of her life, John Price in 1999.
She is survived by her mother and step-father; her children, Justenne Kling and Jayna Price; her aunts, Kathy Coffey and Vicky Petitt; uncle, Scott Pace; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Heather Hawkins; grandparents, Kenneth and Marjorie White and Joe and Gertrude Renchen; and the love of her life and soul mate, John Price.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00-5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 15, 2019