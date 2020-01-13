|
Diane Lynn Wilkinson
Mansfield - Diane Lynn Wilkinson (nee Burns) of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on January 13, 2020 at age 73. She was preceded in death by parents Richard and Neva (nee McPike) Burns.
Diana is survived by her husband of over 47 years Raymond Mark Wilkinson, sons Matt and Marc, cherished daughter-in-law Sarah, beloved puppy Bailey, brother Gary Burns and his partner Dan Lallathin, brother and sister-in-law Denny and Ellen Burns, nieces Katie and Tara, Uncle Harlan "Skip" and Aunt Casey Burns, Aunt Eileen Burns and numerous cousins.
Diana was a 1965 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and 1969 graduate of The Ohio State University who loved watching the Buckeyes and was proud of both her T-Y Tyger and OSU heritage.
She was a beloved Kindergarten/Elementary School Teacher in the Mansfield City School system (Roseland, Carpenter, and Springmill) for over 30 years who continued to educate and enrich young people's lives well into her retirement as a tutor for young people throughout Richland County. A lifelong proponent of continued learning and discovery who constantly espoused the value of education, she was proud that each of her sons obtained post-graduate degrees in the fields of studies they were most passionate about.
Diana was a loving mother and wife who had the patience of Job and compassion of Mother Theresa to put up with a home filled with men her entire life. Diana loved nothing more than being around her sons, husband and daughter-in-law at the dinner table, at a restaurant, or in the family room enjoying laughs about all of the silly, chaotic, amusing things the boys were always finding themselves involved in.
She also enjoyed viewing old family movies and photos, and taking photos of the family and of nature. She liked looking out the kitchen window seeing the birds and hummingbirds eating from the many feeders in the backyard. She had a lifelong love for Lake Erie, Marblehead, and Gem Beach and loved spending time near the water.
Her love of children, and especially those most vulnerable and needing of attention, will forever be her lasting legacy long past her death. It was nearly impossible to go to the local store or restaurant with her without a former student or parent, yelling out "Mrs. Wilkinson!" with excitement. That is the sure indication of a woman who has left her mark on this world and made it a just a little better place to live. Her huge heart, compassion, empathy and love will be missed by many - traits surely in great need in this day and age. She will be painfully missed by her husband Mark for whom she was a lifelong partner, best friend and rock. We love and miss you already, rest in peace.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12pm-3pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service will begin at 3pm. Edwin Stockwell will speak.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the may be made through the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020