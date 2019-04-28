Resources
Diane Marie (Kent) Stone


Diane Marie (Kent) Stone

- - On April 18, 2019 Diane Marie (Kent) Stone went home to be with her Lord and Savior after a three year battle with cancer.

She was born on March 25, 1972 the daughter of Jacob R. Kent and the late Ruth Elaine (Lancaster) Kent.

She is survived by daughters Jennifer Elaine Stone and Jessica Nicole Stone of Galion; sister, Roberta (Rob) Pennington of Portland, Oregon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; her close friends and caretakers, Robert Devlin, Holly and Laura Devlin.

Private memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
