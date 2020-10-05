Diane Morgan
Bellville - Diane Morgan had a way of making you feel comfortable, valuable, and needed. She was generous and had such a kind heart. Diane passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 in Ashland University Samaritan Medical Center. She was 61.
The daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Thornton) Orth and the oldest sibling, Diane was born October 29, 1958 in Newport, Kentucky. She graduated from Madison High School in 1977.
Her first job as a teenager was working at Zayre's Department Store in Mansfield. It was there she first met Mark Morgan. The two began dating and were married May 5, 1979 in St. Peter's Catholic Church.
For many years, Diane worked at Zayre's. She balanced her work life with her role as wife and mother. Diane also worked as activities director for Country Club Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. Recently, and prior to her recent retirement, Diane worked as Human Resources Generalist for Next Generation Films. It was quoted that she was the "heart and soul of the company". Everyone at Next Generation Films was on a first name basis with Diane. She was caring and interested in her coworkers even to the point of making homemade Christmas day meals and cookies for the holiday staff at Next Gen.
Creative, Diane loved making homemade holiday crafts where she sold at local craft shows.
An amazing cook, her spaghetti pie, meatballs, broccoli and cheese, and bacon wrapped water chestnuts were family favorites.
Nurturing and caring, she was a great listener. She invested in her children, volunteering as their soccer coach. She was also their biggest fan. Diane also served as the president of the AYSA. She accepted her children's friends, whom many considered a second mom, and was a favorite, fun-loving aunt as well.
Compassionate and tenderhearted, Diane is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Mark Morgan of Bellville; daughter Lora Morand of Bellville, son Daniel Morgan of Loudonville and his fiancée Kayleigh Conley; grandchildren Alex, Mason, Paisley, Colton, and Kaydan; sisters Karen (Todd) Rudolph of Galion and Jennifer Orth of Centerburg; stepmother Jackie Orth of Centerburg; step brother Charles (Nan) McCartney of Florida; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Orth and sister Teresa Sherman.
Her family will receive friends Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes where funeral services will be Friday at 11am. Funeral services will be live-streamed Friday via the Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook page. Brother Roy Hostetter will officiate. Private burial will be held in Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to Snyder Funeral Homes (on the memo line please include: Diane Morgan Services) and may be made through the funeral home.
