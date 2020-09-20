Dianna S. Turner
Mansfield - Dianna S. Turner, 71, of Mansfield, passed away late Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary (Greer) Turner.
She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the Class of 1966. Dianna was a secretary all her working career and was employed by Judge Arbaugh, North Central Technical College and Gorman Rupp over the years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and leaves many treasures behind for her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mansfield. Most of all, Dianna enjoyed spending time spoiling her grandchildren and her beloved dog.
Dianna is survived by two sons, Jason Braden and Nic (Michelle) Braden; five grandchildren, Garrett Braden, Zane Braden, Alex Braden, Ruby Braden and Wyatt Braden; two sisters, Dolores (Don) Daugherty and Elizabeth (Jerry) Secrist; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Braden; son, Justin Braden; daughter-in-law, Jenny Kash; and two brother, Carl Turner and Lloyd Turner.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
