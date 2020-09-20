1/1
Dianna S. Turner
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianna S. Turner

Mansfield - Dianna S. Turner, 71, of Mansfield, passed away late Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1948, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary (Greer) Turner.

She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School with the Class of 1966. Dianna was a secretary all her working career and was employed by Judge Arbaugh, North Central Technical College and Gorman Rupp over the years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and leaves many treasures behind for her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mansfield. Most of all, Dianna enjoyed spending time spoiling her grandchildren and her beloved dog.

Dianna is survived by two sons, Jason Braden and Nic (Michelle) Braden; five grandchildren, Garrett Braden, Zane Braden, Alex Braden, Ruby Braden and Wyatt Braden; two sisters, Dolores (Don) Daugherty and Elizabeth (Jerry) Secrist; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Braden; son, Justin Braden; daughter-in-law, Jenny Kash; and two brother, Carl Turner and Lloyd Turner.

A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mansfield Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved