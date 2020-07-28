Dion L. Bowersock
Mansfield - Dion L. Bowersock, 52, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born on April 11, 1968 in Findlay, Ohio, to Harold and Rita (Richards) Bowersock.
Dion was a graduate of Mapleton High School. He had previously worked for Rubbermaid, K. Hovnanian-Summit Homes, Rolls-Royce Energy Systems, Sky Box Packaging and TE Connectivity. Dion had an amazing group of friends at TE Connectivity, and the family would like to say a heartfelt thank you for the love, generosity and support shown to Dion. While there, he was Chief Steward and Diversity Ambassador for IUE/CWA Local #84708. He was known to be very loving, generous, a great listener, and a good friend. Dion enjoyed being outdoors, taking rides on his motorcycle for fun and for charity, being at the shooting range, grilling out with family and friends, and listening to music. He loved his family dearly and was very proud of his son, Kyle.
He was a member of the Mansfield Venus Lodge #152, a member and past monarch of Baku Grotto, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Freemason, Valley of Columbus, Kentucky Colonel, and chapter member of the Master Tylers Widow Sons MRA. He was also a member of Amvets "Sons of Amvets" Post 26, VFW Auxiliary #3494, Amvets Riders Chapter 26 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 336.
Dion is survived by his son, Kyle Bowersock; his Lady, Tami Bowersock; mother, Rita Smith; and sisters, Carol Bowersock, Angela Kundinger and Nikki Yaney.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Theodore "Stormy" L. Bowersock; father, Harold Bowersock Jr.; and grandfathers, Harold Bowersock Sr. and Herbert Richards.
A gathering will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St., Mansfield. Masonic services will be observed at 2:00 p.m. and a memorial service will follow immediately after with Pastor Matt Pond officiating. He will be laid to rest in Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent, Ohio with his brother, Stormy. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (http://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/DionBowersock
). The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
