Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Dixie Aline Selman


Dixie Aline Selman

Ontario - Dixie Aline Selman, 77, of Ontario, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday evening, March 15, 2019, at Avita Ontario Hospital. She was born April 12, 1941, in Dandridge, Tennessee, to the late Palmer Delaney and Rae Elizabeth (Etherton) Ray.

She had many jobs over the years including: a t-shirt business, T Trends; Lexington High School secretary; bank teller; retail associate at JC Penney; and an associate at General Electric. Dixie's most important job was being an amazing homemaker for her husband and children. She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Selman in Alaska where he worked on a crab and salmon boat and the rest is history.

Dixie loved the Lord and was a member of Emmaus Community and Rocky Point Chapel in Springfield, Ohio. She was a very talented artist and her work showcased her beautiful soul and free spirit. She never lost her zest for adventure or exploring and passed along this love to her family. Being with her grandchildren was her most favorite way to pass the time. She also enjoyed reading and watching the animals she so dearly loved.

Dixie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Selman; son, Steven (Cindy) Krock of Ontario; daughter, Kim Deskins of Worthington; six grandchildren, Stephanie (James) Dean and Marcos (Geisa) Nogueria, both of Chesterville, Jennifer Runyon of Marion, Elza (Randy) Castle of Mount Gilead, Ashley Krock of Ontario and Emma (Kent) Fackleman of Lexington; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Iris, Stacia, Britney, Chloe, Kelsey, Lia Kee, Tara, Ella, Randy, Mason, Dylan, Arianna, Emma, Destiny, and one on the way. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins-whom she dearly loved; and good friends, Polly Michaels, Kathy Schwechheimer, Beth Mortar, and Donna Studer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law, Joey Runyon.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
