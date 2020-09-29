Dolinda R. Maynard
Dolinda R. Maynard, age 76, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was born August 13, 1944 to her parents Ira and Allie "Gillenwater" Hill in Kopperston, West Virginia. She married her best friend Palmer Lee Maynard in Pineville, West Virginia on October 20, 1962 and they enjoyed nearly 58 years of a wonderful marriage together. Dolinda enjoyed her work at Shawnee lanes in Chillicothe. She loved visiting Lake Lure in North Carolina with her sisters, playing at the Casino, an avid fan of Elvis, enjoyed working in her flower garden and her Golden Phoenix Chinese Food. Above all else, she loved being with her family. Dolinda will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Left to mourn her passing is her loving husband Palmer Maynard; her daughters Sherry Maynard, Sheila Morgan and Brenda Burggraf; her granddaughter Chelsea (Bud) Scott; her grandson Cameron Burggraf; great-granddaughter Raylee Burggraf and her great-grandson Hunter Scott.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Shawnee Lanes, located 1680 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH 45601, on Sunday October 4th 2 to 5pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dolinda's family to help offset medical expenses. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
