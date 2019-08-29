|
|
Dolores B. Studer
New Washington - Dolores B. Studer, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family following a short battle with cancer. She was born on October 15, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Edwin C. Mason, Sr. and Minnie (Tyler) Mason.
Dolores was the Vice President of Crest Bending, Inc. and an excellent homemaker. She was a member of the St. Bernard Parish and Rosary Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was also an excellent baker and cook who enjoyed being with her family. Spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren was one of her favorite things to do. She also enjoyed taking pictures, Christmas with her family and classic country music. Dolores was known for her Christmas cookies and candies, all of which she shared with family and friends during the holidays. She loved sitting on the porch enjoying her flowers, watching the horses and enjoyed her porcelain doll collection.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Robert E. Studer, whom she married on November 29, 1958; children, Annette (Rob) Banichar, Charlene (Tracy) Price, and Eric "Rick" Studer, all of New Washington, Ohio, Keith (Barb) Studer of Shelby, Ohio, and Kevin Studer of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Steve Banichar, Andrea (Drew) Dentinger, Kyle (Rochelle) Price, Ryan Price, Brad (Kendra) Studer, April (Casey) Ebersole, Kristin Studer, Erika Studer and Brian K. Studer; great grandchildren, Madison "Angel" Cain, Wyatt Studer, Landon, Keegan, Carsen and Kynsley Price; and sister, Ethel Bennett of Roxton, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Angel Baby in 1960 and Brian L. Studer in 1986; daughter-in-law, Teresa L. Studer in 2014; and siblings, two infant brothers, Charles and Robert, Roy Mason, Edwin C. Mason, Jr., and Evelyn Schlarb.
Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in New Washington with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 29, 2019