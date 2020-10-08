Dolores J. Dove
Adario - Dolores J. Dove, 79, of Adario, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born November 17, 1940, she was the daughter of William E. and Mary L. (Whittington) Bradley.
Dolores was a very independent woman who always was there to help anyone in need. She served as Past President and Board Member of the Richland County Homemakers and Ohio Homemakers and Community Education and had worked for the Alzheimer's Association
. She enjoyed quilting and being a Sunday School Teacher. She loved working with kids and being around her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Dena (Dave) Kirk; her son, Joseph F. Dove III; her sisters, Barbara (Oscar) Shepherd and Pam DeKay; her grandchildren, Kevin (Becky) Grant, Jr., Ryan (Cassandra Hamilton) Grant and Sara (Grant) Hedrick; her great grandchildren, Trent, Chole, Aidan, Kayla, Ava and Addison; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Dove, Jr. and her brother, Larry Bradley.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Adario Cemetery conducted by Rev. Oscar Shepherd. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Delores J. Dove.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com