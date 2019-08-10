Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Don Edward Nolder


1952 - 2019
Don Edward Nolder Obituary
Don Edward Nolder

Mansfield - Don Edward Nolder, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1952 in Crestline, Ohio, to the late Robert and Doris (Eich) Nolder.

Don was a retired mechanist and had worked for Ariel Corporation in Mount Vernon. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gunsmithing. He was a graduate of Crestline High School and was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons and the VFW.

Don is survived by his son, Shawn (Tonya) Nolder and two grandsons, Garret Nolder and Logan Nolder. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service conducted by Pastor Matt Pond will be held at 2:00 p.m on Friday, August 16, 2019, at The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
