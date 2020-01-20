|
|
Don Gibson
Mansfield - Don Gibson, 76, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. Born January 19, 1944 in Welch, West Virginia, he was the youngest son of Edward "Dewy" and Eula (Stiltner) Gibson.
Don was a veteran of the United States Army obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Vietnam as a Duster Commander from 1967-1968 and was very proud to have served his country. He retired from General Motors following 39 years of service. Don was a loving husband and father who was very family oriented and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and was blessed with an abundance of Faith.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy (Curtiss) Gibson; his son, Steven (Janice) Rust; his daughters, Tracy (Jason) Morrow and Julie (Terry) Ames; his grandchildren, Angelo Togliatti, Elyse (Cody) Burden, Brandon Rust, Amanda (Mack) Grimes, Kylee Ames and Cassidy Ames; his great grandchildren, Nikk Grimes-Pittenger, Nevayla Pittenger and Corbin Lentz; his sisters, Peggy Schmidt and Jean (Jerry) Mosier; his brother, Bill (Julie) Gibson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Gail Wheatcraft and a brother, Edward Dale Gibson.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Wappner Cremation Center, Ashland Road, Mansfield where military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020