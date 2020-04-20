|
Don Keiser
Shelby - Don L. Keiser age 83, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Avita Health Systems in Galion. He was born April 17, 1937 to Neath and Mildred (Fullmer) Keiser in Shelby. Don was a life long resident and a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. He was employed with ArcelorMittal for 43 years and retired as Supervisor of the Store Room in 2000. He was a member of the Shelby Moose Lodge, and in better health, enjoyed boating, camping, fishing and trips to Las Vegas. Being raised in the floral industry he loved to garden and landscape. Don officiated high school football for 34 years and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed supporting the Shelby Whippets and rooting for all Ohio sports teams. Above all, Don cherished time spent with his family, especially following his grandchildren's activities and encouraging their academic success. He is survived by his three children, LeeAnn (Dan) Brubaker, Brenda Prack and Rob (Marlene) Keiser; four grandchildren, Brandy (Jamie) Yowell, Melissa, Michelle and Geoff Prack; six great-grandchildren, Lauren Fisher, Cameron Moffit, Brynn Prack, Andrew, Ali "Little Buckeye" and Emmy Yowell; two brothers Larry (Mary Jane) Keiser and Jerry (Kath) Keiser both of Shelby; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife Carol Keiser, whom he wed October 13, 1956; as well as numerous in-laws. Per Don's request, there will be no calling hours. His wishes were that everyone remember him as they knew him. His family hopes that you would hold him in your heart as you remember him in your own special way. A private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shelby Whippet Athletic Boosters in care of: Cathy Dodge, 145 Mansfield Ave., Apt. 7, Shelby, OH 44875, or St. Jude's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020