Don "Double D" Ray
Mansfield - Don "Double D" Ray, 87, of Mansfield passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness.
The son of Harry and Amanda Ray, Don was born in Walton, New York. Upon graduating high school, Don served in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Don earned a degree in electrical engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. For 35 years he worked as an electrical engineer for Ohio Edison, which is where he met his wife Pauline. Don retired in the early 1990's.
Don's passion was camping, and the only way he camped was in his motor home. Nearly every weekend during Mid Ohio's racing season, Don's camper was in the tracks premier location…the bottom of the S curves. He enjoyed traveling, especially in his motor home.
Living a frugal lifestyle Don was content. He was also a thinker and a man of few words.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Ray of Mansfield; daughters Chris Basham (Chris Yocum) of Bellville and Amy Yocum of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren Sammie and Spencer Basham and RJ and Cooper Yocum; as well as a niece and two nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Ed Ray.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 am in Lexington Cemetery where military honors will be performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ray family and online condolences to them may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019