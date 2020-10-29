Don W. Willey
Bellville - Don W. Willey passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in his home. He was 74.
Don was born January 7, 1946 in Caldwell, Ohio to the late Clinton and Sarah (Nichelson) Willey and was graduated from Caldwell High School.
A dedicated employee with a hard work ethic, Don worked as a crane operator for Ideal Electric, retiring after 40 years.
He is survived by his children Ron (Angie) Willey of Bellville, Melissa (Timothy) Wells of Mt. Vernon, and Bryan (Ruth "Pete") Willey of Columbus; grandchildren Bethany, Ryan, Abby, Joshua, Ashley, Amber, Justin, Jacob, Jonathon, Jeridan, Joseph, and Tyler; great grandchildren Payten, Aubrey, Adalynn, and Eleanora; and his siblings Jewell Dovenbarger, Joy Cunningham, June Hayes, Darwin Willey and David Willey.
Friends may call Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Live-streaming of the service will be available on the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask, but will not be required.
Donations in honor of Don may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Snyder Funeral Homes