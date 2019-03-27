|
Don Williams, Sr.
Mansfield - Don Alfred Williams, Sr., 77, passed this life on Monday March 25, 2019 in Arbors at Mifflin Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Mr. Williams was born on Sunday September 7, 1941 in Bessemer, Alabama. Don moved to Mansfield with his family as a child. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, class of 1959. After graduation Don worked and after several years enlisted in the US Army during the Vietnam War serving as a Military Police. Returning home Don became employed with Empire-Detroit Steel Mill. While working at the mill Don attended The Ohio State University obtaining a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1980, which lead him to become the first Black in management. In 1996 Don retired from the steel mill with 33 years of service. Soon after retirement Don acquired a position with the Ohio Education Association in the area of Labor Relations remaining there for the next 14 years retiring in 2010.
Don was the first Black to be elected (with the largest number of votes ever) in 1987 to the Mansfield City School Board of Education where as a member he ascended to President, another first. He was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served on the Trustee Board. For relaxation he enjoyed playing golf and taking golf trips. Don possessed charisma with the biggest smile to match that would become his greatest asset into his illness.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Alice; 4 children: Don A. "Fella" Williams Jr., Ft. Mill, South Carolina, his fiancé Samone Jewett, Atlanta, Jacqueline Ealey, Pflugerville, Texas, Gerald "Dell" (Lisa) Murphy, Dublin, and Gloria "Baby" Murphy, Mansfield, special daughter; Mary (Greg) Simmons, Tucker, Georgia; sister: Gertha Walker-Bester, Mansfield, 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his mother: Edith Williams, father: John McAplin, and sister; Gloria Jean Bonner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 12:00 noon in the Oasis of Love Church with Co-Pastor Shirley Jordan officiating and Presiding Bishop Jerome H. Ross, Columbus, Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the memorial service beginning at 11:00am till time of service.
The Joint Veteran's Burial Detail will conduct military honors onsite at the conclusion of the memorial service.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the or Ohio Health Hospice
The family will receive friends at their home from 3-7:00pm daily till the day of service.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019