Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Dona Jean Melton


1935 - 2019
Dona Jean Melton Obituary
Dona Jean Melton

Mansfield - Dona Jean Melton, 84, of Mansfield, passed away late Sunday evening, November 17, 2019, at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield. She was born July 1, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Donald and Agnes (Hoyt) Hamler.

She graduated from Columbus South High School in 1953 and soon became a full time homemaker. She sold Avon products for over 40 years. Dona was a faithful woman of God, strong in her convictions and loving and generous to a fault. She diligently recited her devotions and prayed for others. Her Bible was always open, ready for Dona to learn and teach others of His word.

Dona is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryll and Melvin Zellner; grandson, Michael Blauser; great-granddaughter, Shiann Bago; great-grandson, Johnathan Blauser; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jill Hamler; brother, Thomas Hamler; and sister, Patricia Shepherd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Melton; brothers, William and Jerry Hamler; and sister, Carol Ohlemacher.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Richard Pass will follow at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
