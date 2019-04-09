|
Donald August Dicke
Lexington - Donald August Dicke, age 79, of Lexington, OH, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a short battle with pneumonia. Born on April 9,1939 in Columbus, OH to the late Sylvanus Dicke and Priscilla LaRue. On July 16, 1966, he married Susan Alice Hauser (Jeffers) at The Old Stone Church in Cleveland, OH. The two shared 26 years together.
He grew up in Columbus, OH, and relocated to Albuquerque, NM in 1966. He moved back to OH in 1973, where he lived in Mansfield until 1983 and Lexington, where he called home to this day. He worked as a Self-Employed Certified Public Accountant since 1973. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and enjoyed good music, he was especially fond of bluegrass, jazz and classical. His love of music was often displayed by playing the piano or strumming the bass.
He is survived by son Mark Hauser of Chicago, IL ; daughter, Karen Frolo of Cleveland, OH; and six grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. No formal services are planned at this time.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019