Dr. Donald B. Lash
Shelby - Dr. Donald Benton Lash, age 85, of Shelby, died peacefully early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at his home which he designed and had built himself.
Don was born November 4, 1934 in Richland County to the late Dr. Benton P. and Helen M. (Sheely) Lash. He was a 1952 graduate of Shelby High School and attended Ashland College for one year of pre-med prior to enrolling in Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA. Dr. Lash graduated in 1957 with a doctoral degree in Chiropractic medicine and also had post graduate studies at Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO. Don was a staff doctor at Spears Chiropractic Hospital in Denver, CO for three years before returning to Shelby in 1961 to begin practice with his father. In 1964 he built Lash Chiropractic Center on North Gamble Street where he practiced until December 1, 2018. Dr. Mark W. Hogue joined the practice in March of 1989.
For many years Don attended and was active in Dynamic Essentials seminars sponsored by Life College in Marietta, GA. He was a member of the Chiropractic Association of Ohio, attended St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield, and, together with his wife, Jean, were members of the local Marriage Encounter group. Don loved fishing, whether that be for perch or walleye on Lake Erie or deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico at Perdido Key, FL where he and Jean went each fall for many years. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, was an avid reader, and was a major Cleveland Indians fan.
On April 23, 1973, Don married Jean Lynne (Riley) Lash at Boar's Head Inn in Charlottesville, VA where they enjoyed returning each year on their anniversary. She survives along with his children and their spouses: Gerald B. "Ben" (Cindy) Lash of Shelby, Stuart J. Lash of Columbus, Lori A. (Mark) Amicone of Shelby, Pamela K. (Mark) Hess of Shelby, Gail D. (Dean) Myers of Shelby, Dr. Mark W. (Kathie) Hogue of Ashland, Anne E. (Ronald Jr.) Strine of Glen Allen, VA, Christopher J. (Kathy) Hogue of Rock Hill, SC, Joan M. Wildman of San Francisco, CA, Joel A. (Lisa) Hogue of Marblehead, Susan A. (Ronald) Keiser of Knoxville, TN, and Sally K. (Danny Jr.) Wray of Ostrander, OH; 27 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Therese Hogue, in 1999, and a granddaughter, Tracie Ann Hogue, in 1988.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday. September 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:30 am. Rev. Dr. John C. Jorden, a close family friend, and Rev. Jeremiah D. Martin, a grandson-in-law, will officiate the services and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby Foundation or Hospice of North Central Ohio whom the family wishes to thank for their outstanding support and care. Contributions may be left in care of the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, both the family and the funeral home wish that everyone remains safe. Therefore, we ask that visitors be mindful of current restrictions and pay respects appropriately and promptly, without linger.
Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com
or by leaving a comment on Don's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral
