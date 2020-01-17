Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Mansfield - Donald Curtis Ute, 86, of Mansfield, passed away at Crystal Care of Mansfield on Friday, January 17, 2020. Don was born in Mansfield on August 4, 1933. He was the son of Curtis and Mae (Weibling) Ute.

Don retired from Schmidt Security after many years of employment. He also worked numerous factory jobs which included; Quanex, Tech Form, Dominion Electric, and Rupps Manufacturing. He was an extremely hard worker and always supported his family. He enjoyed the simple things in life like drinking beer and smoking cigarettes.

Don leaves behind his son, Greg Ute; two grandchildren, Sam and Lindsey Ute; and three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Tori, and Natalie Ute. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Vietes) Ute; his daughter, Heather Ute-Zahn; and his sisters, Eileen Sowash and Donna Guill-Matheny.

Family will greet friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Main Street, Mansfield. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Don will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery.

Published in the News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
