Donald Daniel DeCenso, DDS
Mansfield - Donald D. DeCenso, DDS, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio where he was raised by the late Frank A. and Rachel (Lambert) DeCenso.
Donald played for the 1946 State Football Champions of Youngstown Woodrow Wilson High School where he graduated in 1947. After school, he attended Youngstown State University until 1949 and later went to The Ohio State University, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelors Degree in Bacteriology. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. Donald then met his lifelong soulmate, Pat Thompson, and got married in 1955. He furthered his education attending The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, graduating in 1957 with a Doctorates Degree in Dental Surgery. He served an internship for one year in the Florida State Hospitals. He was on staff for the Orient State Hospital while practicing in Upper Arlington between 1958 and 1959. Donald moved his family to Mansfield on November 20, 1959 where he remained and called it his home for over 60 years. Donald then practiced Dentistry in Mansfield for 50 years until retirement in 2009.
Donald was active and involved in many organizations and held various positions. He was President of the Serra Club, University Club, Mansfield Dentist Society, Central Ohio Dental Association, Ohio Academy of General Dentistry, Ohio Academy of Dental Practice Administration, Richland County OSU Alumni Association, Woodland Club and the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 51. He was Chairman of the Mansfield General Hospital-Dental Staff, St. Peter's Liturgy Committee and Hermit Club; and a member of the Kiwanis Board, OSU-M Citizen's Council for 7 years, OSU Alumni Advisory Board to the President at The Ohio State University in Columbus for 6 years, Delegate Ohio State Dental Association for 3 years and Delegate Academy of General Dentistry National Meeting for 17 years. Donald helped eight OSU Football and Basketball Coaches recruit the players, Woody Hayes, Earl Bruce, John Cooper, Jim Tressel, BB-Eldon Miller, Gary Williams, Randy Ayers and Jim O'Brian. He helped to establish The Ohio Academy of General Dentistry. He also established a veterans lounge at The Ohio State University of Mansfield.
Being an avid fan, Donald loved anything Ohio State, especially the OSU football and basketball team. He looked forward to having breakfast with his buddies every Tuesday morning. Donald enjoyed playing tennis and going golfing and would regularly exercise at the gym. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren and loved to tell stories to anyone and everyone. Donald and his family would often travel and one of their favorite places to go was to their vacation home on Sanibel Island. He had the privilege to take an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Every month he would be a part of the flag ceremony for Korean Veterans.
Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; three wonderful daughters, Dr. Diane DeCenso of Zanesville, Donna (Bill) Butcher and Debbie (Andrew) Peel; grandchildren, Jason DeCenso, Aaron DeCenso, Tim (Nicole) Knapp, Erik Engdahl, Isabelle Peel and Juliette Peel; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, John DeCenso; sister, Eleanor Lubrick; and brother-in-law, Tom Lubrick.
There will be a vigil service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St. A service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Monday, December 16, 2019, starting at 11:00 a.m. with Father Austin Ammanniti officiating. He will be laid to rest in Prince of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation or to .
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 14, 2019