Donald David Baumberger
Mansfield - Donald D. Baumberger, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Mansfield on July 26, 1929, the last surviving of 12 children born to the late David and Florence (Bogner) Baumberger.
Donald retired from working for Richland County Highway Department after almost 30 years. He was a proud Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to his morning coffee meetings at McDonalds or Burger King with special friends. Donald was an accomplished carpenter and loved woodworking. He also loved to deer hunt with many longtime companions. Donald was an active member of McElroy Road Church of Christ and was very involved with his church families. He had a servants heart and always wanted to lend a hand to help a family member or friend in need.
He is survived by his four children, Allen Baumberger, Dean Baumberger, Kent Baumberger and Gail (David) Wolford, all of Mansfield; his six treasured grandchildren, Michelle (Allen) Wilburn, Sheri (Jason) Anschutz, Jacob (Danielle) Baumberger, Jeremy (Jenna) Wolford, Jolene Wolford and Jessica (Benjamin) Steele; seven treasured great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved sister-in-law, Julia Hughes of Mansfield.
Donald is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn K. Hughes, in whom he married on January 2, 1952, in Mansfield, OH. He is also preceded by his parents; two daughters-in-law, Fran Baumberger and Camille Baumberger; and 11 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. There will also be visitation one hour prior to services starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Service will follow thereafter beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Minister Dean Jackson officiating services. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to McElroy Road Church of Christ or to OhioHealth Hospice.
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 4, 2019