Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors
100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors
100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors
100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Baumberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald David Baumberger


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald David Baumberger Obituary
Donald David Baumberger

Mansfield - Donald D. Baumberger, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Mansfield on July 26, 1929, the last surviving of 12 children born to the late David and Florence (Bogner) Baumberger.

Donald retired from working for Richland County Highway Department after almost 30 years. He was a proud Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to his morning coffee meetings at McDonalds or Burger King with special friends. Donald was an accomplished carpenter and loved woodworking. He also loved to deer hunt with many longtime companions. Donald was an active member of McElroy Road Church of Christ and was very involved with his church families. He had a servants heart and always wanted to lend a hand to help a family member or friend in need.

He is survived by his four children, Allen Baumberger, Dean Baumberger, Kent Baumberger and Gail (David) Wolford, all of Mansfield; his six treasured grandchildren, Michelle (Allen) Wilburn, Sheri (Jason) Anschutz, Jacob (Danielle) Baumberger, Jeremy (Jenna) Wolford, Jolene Wolford and Jessica (Benjamin) Steele; seven treasured great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved sister-in-law, Julia Hughes of Mansfield.

Donald is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn K. Hughes, in whom he married on January 2, 1952, in Mansfield, OH. He is also preceded by his parents; two daughters-in-law, Fran Baumberger and Camille Baumberger; and 11 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. There will also be visitation one hour prior to services starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Service will follow thereafter beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Minister Dean Jackson officiating services. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to McElroy Road Church of Christ or to OhioHealth Hospice.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -