Donald "Sonny" E. Moyer
Crestline - Obituary for Donald "Sonny" Edward Moyer:
Donald "Sonny" Edward Moyer, age 86, of Crestline, went to be with his Savior at his home on Saturday, November 30, 2019, after an extended illness.
Sonny was born on July 20, 1933 to the late Clarence "Shorty" and Anna (Hurson) Moyer in Crestline, Ohio.
Sonny was a 1951 graduate of Crestline High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. After High School he would go on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army in Germany from 1953 to 1955. Sonny would become part owner of Moyer's Auto Wrecking, beginning his work there as a young boy helping his parents supply the WWII effort with steel and iron. He was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and helped with developing the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Sonny was also very active in the Jaycees, helping in the development of the swimming pool, Jaycee pond and the pony league field; Sonny would be awarded the Jaycee man of the year for his efforts. Later in his life, Sonny was inducted into the 2003 Crestline Football Hall of Fame.
Left to cherish Sonny's memories are his loving children; Dawn Sapp of Alexandria, Terry (Tammy) Moyer of Crestline, Jon (Tanya) Moyer of Galion, and Chris Moyer of Ontario. His siblings; Patty Kauffman of Madison, FL., Teddy Hagy of Auburntown, TN., Diane Mitchell of Auburntown, TN., and Susan (Troy) Rhodes of Crestline. Close friend; Fred Heitzman; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by a son; Dustin Moyer, and two siblings; Rosie Chicotel, and Clarence Moyer.
Friends may call Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with a rosary being said at 7:30 PM lead by Deacon Bill Horning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline, where military honors will be rendered by the U. S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery Fund or the Crestline Athletics Fund in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Sonny or send condolences to the Moyer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Donald "Sonny" Moyer.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019