Donald E. Pifer
Shelby - "Therefore, as God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience." Colossians 3:12.
No better verse could describe God's faithful servant, Donald E. Pifer, who passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly Father on August 27, 2019 at his home in Shelby.
Don was born August 2, 1928 in Elm Grove, West Virginia. He attended Grafton WV High School and Schenley High School in Pittsburgh before enlisting in the United States Marines. He served his country for six years in Guam and Northern China during the Korean Conflict before returning to Grafton to attend Taylor County Vocational School.
Don owned and operated bridal shops in Ashland and Wooster after 25 years of working as a pressman at UFORMA/Shelby Business Forms. After retirement, Don worked as Shelby City Park Superintendent from 1990-2004. During his tenure, Don was instrumental in many beautification projects. Through his determination, the parks and Playscape were enhanced with benches, flowers, and trees.
Don was a member of the First Christian Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Elder, and Board member. Most recently, Don attended the First Baptist Church. Don was also a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge for over fifty years. He played in a golf league until the age of 89, was an avid puzzle worker, and loved nature, especially gardening, landscaping, and bird watching.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Beulah Pifer; 3 children; Donald E. (Diana) Pifer, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Judy (Stephen) Bidgood of Chardon, and Kim (Steve) Stover of Shelby; step-children: Gregory (Julie) Martin of Streetsboro and Rhonda (Carl) Ridenour of Shelby; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather: Eugene and Mildred Ebbert; the aunt who helped raise him: Minnie Poling; cousins whom he considered to be brothers: Robert, Derald, and Gerald Poling; and beloved dog Sam.
Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church, 185 South Gamble Street, with Rev. Walter Keib officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In honor of Don's dedication to the parks and helping others please consider donations to Shelby Parks, 43 W. Main Street, Shelby Helpline, 29 Walnut Street, or First Baptist Church instead of flowers.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019