Services
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
(419) 687-4431
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Secor Funeral Home
35 Railroad St
Plymouth, OH 44865
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Haering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Eugene Haering


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Eugene Haering Obituary
Donald Eugene Haering

Mansfield - Donald Eugene Haering, age 91, resident of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Avita Health System in Ontario, Ohio.

Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor (Ousley) Haering; a son, Kenneth (Kathy) Haering; granddaughter, Holly Haering Sidwell; great granddaughter, Eleanor Sidwell; step grandsons, James Meador, Colton Seamer; step great grandchildren, Alissa, Alana, Tarren, Olivia, Emma Meador; In laws, Frank (Ruth) Ousley, Claude (Janet) Ousley, Clarence (Nancy) Ousley, Thelma O'Neil (Larry), Glenna Hamer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Howard and Louise Marie (Haering) Dick; and mother and father in law, John and Rhoda Ousley;

Friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, where the funeral service will be at 12:00 PM with Elder Buddy Carty officiating. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to a in Dons name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.