Donald Eugene Haering
Mansfield - Donald Eugene Haering, age 91, resident of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Avita Health System in Ontario, Ohio.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eleanor (Ousley) Haering; a son, Kenneth (Kathy) Haering; granddaughter, Holly Haering Sidwell; great granddaughter, Eleanor Sidwell; step grandsons, James Meador, Colton Seamer; step great grandchildren, Alissa, Alana, Tarren, Olivia, Emma Meador; In laws, Frank (Ruth) Ousley, Claude (Janet) Ousley, Clarence (Nancy) Ousley, Thelma O'Neil (Larry), Glenna Hamer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step father, Howard and Louise Marie (Haering) Dick; and mother and father in law, John and Rhoda Ousley;
Friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, where the funeral service will be at 12:00 PM with Elder Buddy Carty officiating. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to a in Dons name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 16, 2019