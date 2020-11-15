Donald Frank Barr
Jeromesville - Donald Frank Barr, 81 of Jeromesville passed away very peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, at OhioHealth Hospice. He was born October 7, 1939, in Ashland the son of Robert and Margaret Dalton Barr. He was a 1957 graduate of Hayesville High School and was a veteran of the United State Marine Corps. Don farmed, and had worked for Tappan's and Stahl Metal Products in Wooster. He loved watching his grandkids activities, the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed splitting wood.
He is survived by his wife, Janet (Sue) Bell Barr, to whom he was married November 12, 1960, two sons, Keith (Kim) Barr of Jeromesville and Brian (Janel) Barr of Ashland, 4 grandchildren, Megan McMahan of West Salem, Josh Barr of Jeromesville, Makensey Barr of Ashland and Ethan Barr of Ashland, a great-grandson, Hayden McMahon, and two brothers, Rob Barr of Ashland and Jeff (Sue) Barr of Hayesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Vermillion
Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Scott officiating.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeromesville Fire Department 1 North Street Jeromesville, OH 44840. Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements.
