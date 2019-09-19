Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Churc
1630 Ashland Road
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. Blank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. Blank Obituary
Donald G. Blank

Mansfield - Donald G. Blank, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1942 in Mansfield, to the late Simon and Mary Blank.

Don was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion. He had worked over 40 years at General Motors. Don was blessed with a great sense of humor and could brighten anyone's day. He enjoyed and cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren. He loved having morning coffee with his friends at Mr. P's and going golfing. Don loved the challenge of trivia questions and watching Jeopardy. He also loved war movies, eating out and traveling, but was most passionate about reading his books.

Don is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kinney) Blank; two sons, Aaron (Gail) Blank and Andrew (Michelle) Blank; grandchildren, AJ, Joshua, Matthew and Nicholas Blank; sister, Joyce (Blank) Gleason; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by nine sisters and brothers, Harvey Blank, Charlie Blank, Orville Blank, Doris Reed, Florence Smalley, Delores (Debbie) Fancher, Loraine Buchanan, baby Simon and little girl, Rose Marie.

The family would like to thank OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital along with Dr. Detrich and his team, including those in ICU, step-down and rehab. They were very diligent in their care for Don and the family is very appreciative. Also a special thanks to the very caring hospice people and the Peritoneal Dialysis Care team at Fresenius.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, Mansfield. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Frisbee officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now