Donald G. Blank
Mansfield - Donald G. Blank, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1942 in Mansfield, to the late Simon and Mary Blank.
Don was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion. He had worked over 40 years at General Motors. Don was blessed with a great sense of humor and could brighten anyone's day. He enjoyed and cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren. He loved having morning coffee with his friends at Mr. P's and going golfing. Don loved the challenge of trivia questions and watching Jeopardy. He also loved war movies, eating out and traveling, but was most passionate about reading his books.
Don is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kinney) Blank; two sons, Aaron (Gail) Blank and Andrew (Michelle) Blank; grandchildren, AJ, Joshua, Matthew and Nicholas Blank; sister, Joyce (Blank) Gleason; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by nine sisters and brothers, Harvey Blank, Charlie Blank, Orville Blank, Doris Reed, Florence Smalley, Delores (Debbie) Fancher, Loraine Buchanan, baby Simon and little girl, Rose Marie.
The family would like to thank OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital along with Dr. Detrich and his team, including those in ICU, step-down and rehab. They were very diligent in their care for Don and the family is very appreciative. Also a special thanks to the very caring hospice people and the Peritoneal Dialysis Care team at Fresenius.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Road, Mansfield. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Frisbee officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019