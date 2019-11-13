|
Donald Geary
Bellville - Donald Lynn Geary passed away Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 81.
He was born July 28, 1938 in Mansfield to parents Tellos & Elizabeth (Oakleaf) Geary. He proudly served his country by joining the US Army. He was a member of the Bellville American Legion Post #535.
Don worked at General Motors, where he worked for over 34 years until retiring in 1993. He was a proud member of UAW #549
He was a jack of all trades having built 3 homes and remodeling many in his time. Don had a sweet tooth but also enjoyed drinking his coffee. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles while staying up on current events by watching the news. He and Marjorie would winter in Florida and he would enjoy working on his tan. But above all else Don enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Don, and his Wrigley's Spearmint Gum for hugs, will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Marjorie Geary; children Marcena Geary, Dawn (Brock) Mattes and Don L. Geary; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother David (Jean) Geary; sister Janet Gordon; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family as well as friends that were as close as family.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by son James Richard Geary; brothers Raymond Geary and Dennis Geary.
The Geary family will receive friends Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Military honors will start the calling hours at 2 p.m. with the military honors being performed by the Bellville American Legion Post #535.
Contributions in Don's memory to Ohio Health Hospice may be made at the funeral home.
