Donald Heimlich
Galion - Donald Owen Heimlich, 88, of Galion went to be with God on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born October 17, 1931 in Marion County, Ohio and was the son of Franklin Leroy and Imogene (Strine) Heimlich. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, MaryAnn (Muth) Heimlich whom he married on April 8, 1961.
He graduated from Waldo High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict on the Submarine, USS Toro. Don graduated from the Ohio State Barber College and owned two barber shops, one in Columbus and one in Mansfield. He was employed at General Motors in Ontario and retired after many years.
Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was very active with the church over the years by managing and maintaining the St. Joseph Activity Center since its beginning. He was a member of the St. Francis Council Knights of Columbus 1234 of Galion, where he was a Fourth Degree Member. Don was also a member of the B.P. O. Elks Galion Lodge 1191, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 303 of Galion, American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 of Galion and a former very active member of the Pandora Dance Club of Galion.
Don was a very active member of the Galion community. He was always seen working on the flower beds in Heise Park, volunteering with the Pickle Run and the Galion Community Center YMCA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Kimberly Sue (Chris Issacs) Heimlich of Cardington, Christopher Owen (Stephanie) Heimlich of Scottsdale, Arizona and Matthew Donald (Jennifer) Heimlich of Stockdale, North Carolina; three grandchildren Nicholas Issac Heimlich, Kiana Raye Heimlich and Brody Owen Heimlich; brother Carroll (Dawn) Heimlich; sisters-in-law Margaret Heimlich and Ruth Muth; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Charles Heimlich and a brother-in-law Gene Muth.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the St. Joseph Activity Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Galion.
Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Activity Center in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donald Heimlich, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020