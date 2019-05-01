Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Egner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hubert Egner


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Hubert Egner Obituary
Donald Hubert Egner

Mansfield - Donald Hubert Egner, 85, of Bellville, passed away at The Good Shepherd Rehabilitation and Healthcare Campus on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Donald was born on February 1, 1934 in Greenwich, Ohio. He was the son of the late Thomas Sheller and Ruby Rachel (Fowler) Egner.

Donald lived most of his life in Bellville, and was employed in construction. Some of his fondest memories were spend on the beach with his grandchildren and his metal detector in search of hidden treasures. He loved his hot rods, driving his T-buckets, and always in search of his next lucrative auctions or garage sale. He was a member of the Moose in Lexington and the Bellville American Legion.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Steve) Nadler, Donie (Tony) Tanner, Debbie (Bobby) Wise, and Dawn Wharton; twelve cherished grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Norma Domer and Carolyn (Louie) King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Domer.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Bob Stull will officiate the funeral service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now