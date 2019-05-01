|
Donald Hubert Egner
Mansfield - Donald Hubert Egner, 85, of Bellville, passed away at The Good Shepherd Rehabilitation and Healthcare Campus on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Donald was born on February 1, 1934 in Greenwich, Ohio. He was the son of the late Thomas Sheller and Ruby Rachel (Fowler) Egner.
Donald lived most of his life in Bellville, and was employed in construction. Some of his fondest memories were spend on the beach with his grandchildren and his metal detector in search of hidden treasures. He loved his hot rods, driving his T-buckets, and always in search of his next lucrative auctions or garage sale. He was a member of the Moose in Lexington and the Bellville American Legion.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Steve) Nadler, Donie (Tony) Tanner, Debbie (Bobby) Wise, and Dawn Wharton; twelve cherished grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Norma Domer and Carolyn (Louie) King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Domer.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Bob Stull will officiate the funeral service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Published in the News Journal on May 1, 2019