Donald Johnson

Cary, NC - Donald L. Johnson, 92 of Cary, North Carolina passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home.
Donald was born in Ashland, Ohio in 1927 to Samuel and Louise (Myers) Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and after being discharged in 1947, he attended the University of Michigan. He had graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and applied his education for most of his career at CR Industries in Chicago, IL. Donald was also a Free Mason member of Masonic Fraternities.
He was married to his beloved wife Joann Ebersole Johnson for 57 years. She predeceases him along with his parents and sister Mabelle Friar.
Surviving are; daughters, Cynthia McKibben of Red Bank, NJ; Pamela Curtin (Dennis) of Huntley, IL; Laurie Kelley (William) of Westport, NY; and Jane Pitman of Lumberton, NC. Also surviving are; grandchildren - Christopher McKibben, Seth McKibben, Michael Curtin, Elisabeth Gau, Daniel Curtin, Rebecca Zuehlke, Eric Kelley, Caitlyn Kelley, Sarah Mantovani and Andrea Mantovani; and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 from the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. The Reverend Daniel Orr will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Transitions LifeCare at https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/
